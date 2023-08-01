Govt’s Call for Generic Drugs

Everyone knows Crocin, a brand. Now, a doctor, while prescribing, is expected to write Acetaminophen. When the prescription reaches the pharmacist, it is upto them to provide the patient whichever Acetaminophen they wish to sell. The choice lies with the pharmacist now, with hundreds of companies manufacturing the same drug molecule.

Similarly, when a doctor wishes to treat your infection with Amoxicillin, he or she cannot write Novamox. They are expected to just write Amoxicillin plus milligrams.

The argument, obviously, that the doctors MAY be appeasing the big pharma sharks and prescribing costlier names of drugs when the cheaper variants are available in market. The Government has been advocating and promising access to cheaper medicines for the masses to reduce Out-of Pocket Expenses on Healthcare.