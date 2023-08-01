Govt’s Call for Generic Drugs

As I write this article, news flashes: Govt will take disciplinary action against doctors if they do not prescribe generic drugs. It was announced in Parliament today by Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar. The debate has reached the pinnacle: Generic Drugs Vs Branded/originator drugs. In a scenario where misinformation about diseases and treatments and business driven medical practice rule the healthcare scenario, to help the readers understand and take informed decisions is not an easy task.
Everyone knows Crocin, a brand. Now, a doctor, while prescribing, is expected to write Acetaminophen. When the prescription reaches the pharmacist, it is upto them to provide the patient whichever Acetaminophen they wish to sell. The choice lies with the pharmacist now, with hundreds of companies manufacturing the same drug molecule.
Similarly, when a doctor wishes to treat your infection with Amoxicillin, he or she cannot write Novamox. They are expected to just write Amoxicillin plus milligrams.
The argument, obviously, that the doctors MAY be appeasing the big pharma sharks and prescribing costlier names of drugs when the cheaper variants are available in market. The Government has been advocating and promising access to cheaper medicines for the masses to reduce Out-of Pocket Expenses on Healthcare.
Generic Drugs vs. Branded Drugs: Making Informed Choices
The pharmaceutical industry offers patients a choice between generic drugs and branded drugs. Branded drugs, developed by pharmaceutical companies, are more expensive due to research and development costs. Generic drugs are bioequivalent versions produced after the patent of a branded drug expires. Both types are safe and effective, having undergone rigorous testing and approval.
Generic drugs are cost-effective as they don't require research and development expenses. In contrast, branded drugs can be expensive due to their exclusivity under patents. This cost difference impacts accessibility, with generic drugs being more affordable and accessible, especially in developing countries. While the Government has time and again stated that safety and efficacy are comparable between generic and branded drugs as both undergo stringent testing and have identical active ingredients, the testing and sometimes poor information about manufacturing practices and supply chain may be an issue. Generic drugs' availability increases after branded drug patents expire, promoting competition and lower prices. Perception and trust influence patients' preferences.
On the other hand, branded drugs offer several advantages worth considering. Firstly, they undergo extensive research and development, ensuring cutting-edge innovations and therapeutic breakthroughs. Secondly, the brand name provides a sense of trust and familiarity to patients, reinforcing their perception of quality and reliability. While they may be more expensive, the benefits of branding often extend beyond the medication itself, the names reinforcing a sense of trust in many patients. Branded drugs, with their higher costs, may be less accessible to lower-income patients or regions with limited healthcare resources.
Some may distrust generic drugs assuming lower quality, while branding and marketing can make branded drugs appear more reliable. It may or may not be a fact.
Currently, as per the official figures, there are 227 Jan Ashudi Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir. The sale of generic drugs at these Kendras has improved, with official figures indicating a rise from Rs 22 crores in the financial year 2021-2022 to Rs 48 crores in 2022-23. However, the figures do not reveal the overall consumption of drugs and the costs incurred.
Stringent testing of generic drugs is vital for increasing faith in their safety and efficacy. Transparent evaluation assures patients of bioequivalence to branded drugs. Trust is built through adherence to high standards, promoting broader adoption for affordable, effective medications. This is what is needed, before patients and doctors are pushed in any direction.