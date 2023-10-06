Handling a Delinquent in School

When a new session starts, it is common at every level of class that teachers face few disobedient students even at the university level. I faced hundreds of students who were disobedient and affronted. Whether you are a teacher at school or at home you may face such problems and want relief from this taxing situation. At the conclusion of this article are reflected intervention strategies that I personally experienced and shared by fellow teachers who already handled such kinds of delinquent students. Detention doesn’t work. Neither does criticism. Or yelling. In fact, they may actually aggravate and encourage a child’s defiance. What does work? Teachers can’t actually control their students’ behaviour. That’s because the only behaviour a person can control is his or her own. And when teachers try to directly restrict what students say or do, they’re usually left feeling frustrated and helpless. Teaching can be a demanding profession. There are times when students can seem uninterested in learning and disruptive to the classroom environment. There are plenty of studies and educational strategies for improving student behaviour. But personal experience may be the best way to show how to turn a difficult student into a dedicated pupil.

Before joining the University, I had an opportunity to work as a teacher in few schools of the valley and encounter heterogeneous set of students. I shall share one experience where I was able to help change a potential delinquent with major behavioural issues into a learning success story. Khalid was enrolled in class 9th where I taught science to the students. He had impulse-control and anger-management issues. He had been suspended many times in previous years. When he entered my class in his senior year, I assumed the worst. Khalid sat in the back row. Unfortunately, every time I called on Khalid, he would respond with a casual answer. If he got an answer wrong, he would become angry. I was still trying to connect with Khalid but failed. I usually get students involved in class discussions or at least motivate them to sit quietly and attentively. By contrast, Khalid was just loud and detestable. Khalid had been in so much trouble through the years that being a problem student had become his modus operandi. He expected his teachers to know about his referrals, where he was sent to the office, and suspensions, where he was given mandatory days to stay out of school. He would push every teacher to see what it would take to get a referral. I tried to endure him. I had rarely found referrals to be effective because students would return from the office behaving worse than before.