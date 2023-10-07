Harassment of Senior Citizens for Property Disputes

When Shamim faced financial constraints and considered discontinuing his college studies, Masrat couldn't bear the thought. She decided to take a selfless step to help her brother. Secretly, she sold her childhood gift, golden earrings, and used the proceeds to pay Shamim's college fees, ensuring he could continue his education.

As time passed, the family's financial situation improved. Both brothers completed their education and secured good jobs. They got married into respectable families, and Ali Mohammad decided to move to their newly constructed home in Nagbal due to limited space. With advancing age, he also chose to close his bakery shop.

However, a rift began to form within the family. Ali Mohammad's sons suggested selling the ancestral property, but Masrat was hesitant. Tragedy struck when Hajra suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident, leaving her wheelchair-bound. This incident further strained family relations.