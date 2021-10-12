Has J&K succeeded in keeping the 3rd wave at bay?

The pace of vaccination and the dip in the number of positive cases indeed indicate that the situation is very much under control amid the preventive measures taken by the government and the Covid19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) followed by the masses.

Going by the official figures, the number of positive cases is significantly showing a downward trend in Jammu as only 10 to 20 cases are reported from the whole division while the number of cases reported in Valley is a bit higher than Jammu.

But still the numbers have considerably gone down after the pace of vaccination picked up in J&K. Around 13 districts which comprises 65 percent district have achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of all eligible population, with the first dose of Covid19 vaccination.

These districts include including Jammu, Rajouri, Samba, Doda Poonch, Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

Also no fresh cases have been reported from various districts across J&K for the past many days, which was apparently possible as the vaccination process in most of these districts was completed.

On an average around 40000 to 50000 covid19 tests are conducted and the number of positive cases reported on a daily basis range from 50 to 100 cases. On Tuesday around 48, 310 Covid19 tests were conducted out of which only 80 were positive while the number of infected patients who recovered was 136-47 from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir division. It means that the recovery rate is more than that of positive rate.

On an average over one lakh covid vaccination doses are administered to the people above the age of 18 years on a daily basis. The J&K has crossed the cumulative number of doses to more than 1.33 crore.

The figures depicting the recovery rate and the pace of vaccination indicate that the J&K government has succeeded in keeping the 3rd wave of Covid19 at bay. There is something to cheer about this success story but people have to continue to take all covid19 precautions and follow CAB which is the key to save ourselves from the 3rd wave of Covid19.

A pan-Kashmir cross-sectional sero-study earlier revealed that around 84.3 percent of the population had antibodies against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus-2 infection in the Valley. It means that most of the population has already been infected by the Covid19 virus.

As per the district wise figures, Srinagar and Anantnag had the highest seroprevalence in terms of IgG II or antispike protein IgG antibody present.

The Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman expressed satisfaction over the pace of vaccination and said that J&K was performing better in administering vaccines to people above 18 years of age.

“We have covered around 97 percent of the population with the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 43 percent of the population has been administered with the second dose of the vaccine as well,” he said.

Dr Saleem ur Rehman is also optimistic that J&K was safe from being hit by the 3rd wave of covid19. “We are vaccinating more than one lakh people every day. J&K is safe now,” he says.

Few weeks ago, the situation was altogether different in J&K particularly Srinagar district. The number of covid19 cases reported on a daily basis from Srinagar in September month had shown an increasing trend which obviously had thrown a major challenge for the government particularly the district administration to control the spread.

As compared to the current situation, the number of cases reported in September was very high. In mid-September, the cases reported from J&K ranged from 100 to above 155 cases. Half of the cases were reported from Srinagar district alone. Going by the number of cases reported in September, we can say that Srinagar was hit by 3rd wave of Covid19 and the wave is over now.

From imposing lockdown in several areas to collection of fines, the Srinagar district administration tried its best to control the spread of the virus and the results proved fruitful by the end of September month. The curve of positive cases flattened in Srinagar district and other districts as well. These days the cases reported from Srinagar district range from 20 to 30 including the travelers. The number of containment zones has also decreased from 96 in September to below 60 in October month. Out of this, the number of active containment zones has decreased to 10 to 15.

Besides administration imposing preventive measures, the credit also goes to the public for adhering to Covid19 protocols and following CAB. People by and large behaved sensibly and extended their cooperation to control the spread of the virus.

It has been reported that covid19 cases were on rise because the people were participating in marriage functions and other social gatherings as well. But the administration swung into action and deployed its flying squads besides empowering the Tehsildars to conduct night inspection to check the gatherings and control the gatherings in marriages.

Now that the covid19 curve has flattened but we should understand that Covid19 is not over yet and we need to be more and more cautious about the virus and continue to follow all the COVID19 SoPs as we used to do earlier. Complete adherence to covid19 SoPs is the only way to control the situation and this can be the best contribution people can make for their betterment.

While the government is on toes to achieve 100 percent target of administering covid vaccination to the 100 percent eligible population, the left out people who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine should voluntarily get themselves vaccinated which will further flatten the curve of covid19 and safeguard people from 3rd wave.

No doubt the situation has improved but Covid19 is not over yet, it can strike anytime if people stop being sensible and stop adherence to Covid19 protocols. It is our collective responsibility to contain the spread of Coronavirus and safeguard our lives and others’ as well. Let us get vaccinated and save ourselves from the deadly virus.