HDFC Bank Partners with Startup India for Parivartan SmartUp Grants

Extent Of These Initiatives:

Through various CSR initiatives, It has impacted the lives of over 9.6 crore people across the country. It aimed to achieve positive change in people’s lives through direct and indirect interventions through Parivartan, empowering them to become self-sufficient and integrated into society. By announcing partnership with Startup India for the 6th Parivartan SmartUp Grants which would help socially conscious businesses to achieve their vision and mission.