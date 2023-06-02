He fashions us into who we are

However, Father’s role remains same as it was centuries ago. Educated women can contribute in the better care of children and upbringing. But initiative for a good society comes from father. This is a close knit family unit in our parlance. For a better societal structure, fathers need to give respect to their wives and make children understand the role of mother and wife as was done by my father. In most of our rural areas even today children are unaware about the name of their mother mutilating the very identity of the most important woman in a household.

Fathers not only influence what we are inside, but how we develop relationships with people as we grow. The way a father treats his child will influence what he or she looks for in other people. In future life, friends will all be chosen based on how the child perceived the meaning of the relationship with his or her father. The patterns a father sets in the relationships with his children will dictate how his children relate with other people. Young girls depend on their fathers for security and emotional support. Boys model themselves after their father’s character. Boys will seek approval from their fathers from a very young age. If a father is caring and treats people with respect, the young boy will grow up much the same. When a father is absent, young boys look to other male figures to set the rules for how to behave and survive in the world.