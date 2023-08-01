Health benefits of eating Dates

Dates are sweet fruits packed with plenty of nutrients, making them a good snack in moderation. Although the nutritional value of dates is high in natural sugars, they may make a good substitute for refined sugars or empty-calorie sweets.

Dates grow on date palms in small clusters. The term date comes from the Greek word daktulos, which means fingers. Farmers harvest dates in the fall and early winter, so dates usually taste freshest at this time of year. However, many people eat dried dates, which can last for a long time in a sealed container. Breaking the fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. In Hadith literature, it is written that the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) would break his fast with ripe dates before he would pray. Therefore, eating dates during this time has a spiritual significance. Dates have a long history in the Middle East as they have been cultivated in the area for thousands of years. The hot, arid climate provides ideal conditions for date palms to thrive.