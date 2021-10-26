Health care provision, opportunities demand, and expectations

We have a vast network of Hospitals but the provisions, and faculties need to be percolated to gross root level where we have a huge population living in remote areas far from modern healthcare. The aim of it was healthcare coverage and access. NHRM was launched in 2013 to revisit the health policy by Building Hospitals and developing infrastructure in rural hospitals and filling the positions of Para and Medical manpower. Since India is signatory to the Alm Ata Declaration of 1978 and is hence committed to attain good Health provision for all citizens.

In this regard slew of measures are Under way to bring the change and develop the Robust Health care system. MOHFW (ministry) has initiated various schemes for citizens especially children, Women and old age People. The scheme Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram for the benefit of Women and infants has been initiated under its Purview care is taken at Government Hospitals during and after the Pregnancy of women and free check up for one month for Infants.