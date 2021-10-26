Health care provision, opportunities demand, and expectations

Dr Imtiyaz Rasool Ganai
There are scores of Health care schemes for the general public from the Government , especially the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (GOI). The health care sector has furnished panacea to citizens irrespective of economic background, gender and age considerations. Without any exaggeration the Health care in Government Hospitals across the country is affordable.
We have a vast network of Hospitals but the provisions, and faculties need to be percolated to gross root level where we have a huge population living in remote areas far from modern healthcare. The aim of it was healthcare coverage and access. NHRM was launched in 2013 to revisit the health policy by Building Hospitals and developing infrastructure in rural hospitals and filling the positions of Para and Medical manpower. Since India is signatory to the Alm Ata Declaration of 1978 and is hence committed to attain good Health provision for all citizens.
In this regard slew of measures are Under way to bring the change and develop the Robust Health care system. MOHFW (ministry) has initiated various schemes for citizens especially children, Women and old age People. The scheme Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram for the benefit of Women and infants has been initiated under its Purview care is taken at Government Hospitals during and after the Pregnancy of women and free check up for one month for Infants.
As per reports from the ministry more than one crore women benefited from this scheme and 1600 crore were spent. It merits mention here that in Hospitals we. Have Free and cashless service to pregnant women, free delivery and C-section, free drugs and consumables, free diagnostics, free diet, free provision of blood, free transportation from home to hospital and back home from Hospital. In 2018, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme was launched across India for Affordable health care to poor and underprivileged citizens; they can get cashless health care in empanelled hospitals up to the amount of Rs 5 lakh within a year. In this regard Ayushman Gold cards are issued by the department.
Free critical care ambulances service in case of emergency on dialing toll free 108: these ambulances are well equipped with life saving support within it. As per reports from Medical and Health Education from March 2020 to August 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir 22432 patients availed this special service. But it also Indicates that most of the people don’t use this service due to lack of awareness. Rural people need to avail this incase of any medical emergency at door steps.
Back home in J&K we have a vast network of Health care centres from medical aid centre to District Hospitals. In the valley we have 10 District hospitals, 47 CHC's, 229 PHC's, 121 NTPHC which speaks about the well developed network of Hospitals.
But the rural hospitals lack adequate staff like Doctors, paramedical and diagnostic facilities and experts. The infrastructure of these rural PHC's and others need to be enhanced in terms of Bed Strength as now we have big buildings for PHC's and CHC. Government needs to upgrade the old PHC which have good accommodation and catchment areas. Doctors should be posted on rotation basis. Diagnostic labs and Machines are required to be installed. New staff strength enhancement and sanctions strength should be the priority of the Government.
Digital machines for diagnostics and clinical testing provision are a must in rural areas where we don't have such facilities, not even in the private sector. The Para medical staff should be recruited and HDF need to utilize for infrastructure development and engagement of Paramedical staff on need basis in order to make the lab and diagnostic center functional for 24×7.
Adequate medical facilities at primary and secondary level will certainly minimize burden in tertiary Hospitals. Specialist doctors should be sent to rural hospitals on rotation basis. Doctors and Para Medical staff ought to be encouraged to work in rural areas with promotion and other incentives so that all will prepare to serve in remote areas of far off villages. Let's change our attitude and revamp and revitalize. The rural health mission and ensure quality Standard health care which is an obligation of the Government.