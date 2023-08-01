Heart Failure Management in India

There is a gross shortage of hospitals geared to manage HF patients in our country. In order to obviate this problem, starting the treatment at day care centers and then at home under the supervision of an educated/trained family member is a reasonably good alternative. The patient is then guided virtually using platforms like WhatsApp. Trained nurses and technicians living in these areas can be very useful. Periodic visits from consultants ensure the continuity of the treatment in remote areas. In those areas which get cut off during severe winter months and are near the LOC, we have tie-ups with armed forces doctors who help us in executing the management through regular feedback. The importance of starting all the drugs in appropriate doses at an early date is of utmost importance. HF patients have a short time window, and that has to be respected. The GDMT for HF consists of the 4 pillars already mentioned previously.

STRONG-HF, a recently published trial, is proof of this concept. Those patients with ADHF with raised NT-pro BNP levels were included. The study, which started in 2018, divided the subjects hospitalized with ADHF into 2 groups. Group 1, Patients were given all the 3 drugs (ACEI, Beta blockers, and aldosterone antagonists) in therapeutic maximally tolerated doses and strict follow-up within a period of 2 to 4 weeks and compared with Group 2 with usual care as per the routine practice of the hospital for inpatients and also after discharge. By the end of 3 months, the aggressively treated group had a significantly lower death or hospitalization rate of 15.8% vs 23.45% in the usual care group. This was accompanied by greater reduction in body weight, more symptomatic benefit, and lower NT-Pro BNP levels. This prospective study thus clearly shows the importance of early aggressive therapy for ADHF patients and should have a substantial impact on clinical practice and improving the outcomes in these sick patients. The messages conveyed by this trial and the previous suggestions made by experts like Mc Murray and Packer of initiating all the drugs early and, in any case, by 4 weeks, need to be brought to light to the Indian doctors managing the patients with HF, including the family physicians and internists. The social media can also play an important role to highlight how sick heart failure patients need early supervised optimal treatment with improved survival and reduced hospitalization.