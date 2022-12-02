Here’s How The New DPDP Bill Will Impact India’s Startup Ecosystem

The DPDP Bill Ensures Startups’ Focus On Product Quality And Value Creation

According to the new Draft Bill, significant data fiduciaries will have to appoint a data protection officer, who will represent the significant data fiduciary under the provisions of the Act, and an independent data auditor to evaluate the compliance of the data fiduciaries with the provisions of the Act. In addition, these fiduciaries will also have to undertake other measures, including data protection impact assessment and periodical audits, catering to the objectives of the Act.

From basic consent to deletion, access, and correction of data, all of these practices are going to be an essential part of data information and security architecture. So, does this mean startups coughing up extra money to stay abreast of the provisions of the Bill, if enacted?