How a multimillion-dollar ice cream startup melted down and bounced back

‘Taking away part of my family’

When the company’s finance director told the couple in 2019 that Ample Hills was running out of money and may not make it through the lean winter months, Smith and Cuscuna were surprised. Sales had been brisk.

“They built a giant factory costing almost $7 million that required sales that were beyond their reach,” says Eisenmann. “And in the process of all that, didn’t pay enough attention to financial discipline and keeping track of cash in and cash out, [which] can get an entrepreneur into trouble.”

Even with an average store profitability of 15 percent, and the fact that it was shipping its product to 800 grocery stores, the company simply did not have the sales it needed, given the scale of the new factory. If it wanted more sales, it would have to open new stores, but it lacked capital.

The couple appealed to their largest investor for support. They appointed one of the investor’s friends as co-president and ultimately CEO to win over the investor. Even so, the investor wouldn’t commit the capital to bail them out, according to the cases. In 2020, when no investor stepped in to save the company, Ample Hills filed for bankruptcy.