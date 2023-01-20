How Budget 2023 can help Indian Startups: Top 5 expectations

India is attempting to seed and grow several new industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and renewables in order to further assist small businesses and empower entrepreneurs. It is critical for the country’s success to attract and incentivize entrepreneurs and investors to participate in and drive growth in these new-age industries. Thus the Union Budget’23 is being eyed by several leaders from the industry for what it has to offer this year. Among the few expectations and viewpoint that industry professionals put forth from the budget include:

As per Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, “The Indian start-up ecosystem is no more just a peripheral entity but is becoming the focal point of the overall India Inc. Today India is home to 3rd highest number of start-ups in the world after the USA & China. In the present Budget, it is important for the government to take prudent steps to help start-ups. There is a pressing need for a separate taxation system for start-ups which can be extended to PE players, VCs, etc. Likewise, the government should help Indian start-ups to get listed on international bourses as well. This will help them get access to easy and smooth capital inflow.”