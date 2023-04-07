How Google has made our life easy

Google now a days is not less than an encyclopedia that offers you information or knowledge on everything under the sky, and everyone is familiar to the popular phrase ‘Google it’. Be it Google Glass, or Street view or navigation, Google has always been there as your guide.

Google with its all kinds of features has now become an integral part of the daily life of everyone as it proves highly important and informative source for all knowledge, maps, entertainment, business etc thus everyone from children to old persons are fully dependent to Google and all its features.