How to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy?

Kidney diseases are frequently seen in our population but persons more than 60 years of age are more likely to develop it. According to several population-based research studies more than half of the population above the age of 75 years have it in some form. Unfortunately, many people don’t realise that as they age the kidney function gradually deteriorates. Chronic kidney disease is the 6th fastest growing cause of death globally and around 8 million people are living with chronic kidney diseases in India.

Kidney disease often develops very slowly and goes unnoticed until it becomes fairly advanced. For this reason, the awareness in those who are especially at risk is the most important step in preventing it or slowing the progression of kidney disease. Advanced states of the disease lead to poor appetite, nausea, frequent vomiting, anaemia and protein loss through urine leading to profound weakness and fatigue.