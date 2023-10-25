How to Spot Arguments

How much would you pay for an argument?

To understand what arguments are, we need to begin by asking what arguments are not. Some of the main contrasts are illustrated by an insightful troupe of philosophers named Monty Python in their famous skit, The Argument Clinic. If you have not seen it or do not remember it, you should watch it. It is a gem.

The skit begins with a customer walking up to the receptionist in the clinic and saying, “I’d like to have an argument, please.” The Receptionist replies, “It’s one pound for a five-minute argument, but only eight pounds for a course of ten.” Despite the savings in bulk, the customer decides to purchase only one five-minute argument.