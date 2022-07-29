“I would encourage the youth of Kashmir to dream big”

Q: Welcome to Kashmir Valley, Dr Alka Mittal. ONGC as a leading Maharatna of the nation has set a benchmark continuously for the last two years by achieving 100% utilisation of its CSR budget. How has this been achieved? How much funds have been spent under CSR?

A:

CSR has always been a priority for ONGC ever since we started our operations more than 6 decades ago. Though CSR has been legally mandated only since 2014, our commitment to develop and serve the community where we operate has been ingrained in our value system since the very beginning. We are happy to share that long before CSR rules were formulated, ONGC has been earmarking substantial funds towards CSR activities. In the last 5 years ONGC has spent more than 2700 crores under CSR.