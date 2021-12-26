Identifying the Deadwood

In my opinion, this is the basic loophole which has deteriorated the functioning of the department to the core. People can have disagreements on this point and I agree to disagree as well. The teachers posted in DIETs SCERT have no accountability in terms of academic performance of the students and the enrollment in the schools. The role of these influential teachers remains confined to teacher training. And whether there is any outcome of these trainings or not, nobody knows that. And there is no accountability in it as the so-called teacher trainers continue to remain posted in DIETs and SCERT for years together. There is no cut in increment, no suspension, no explanation for this influential lot of teachers, masters and lecturers when it comes to the poor performance of the students in Board exams or the meager enrollment in the schools. All these teachers are exempted from any such kind of the departmental action. On the other hand, the teachers who are serving in schools from 10am to 4pm bear the brunt and become the soft target of any departmental action. The crux is that the teachers posted in schools are answerable for poor result of students in Board exams, less enrollment and poor learning outcomes of the students while on the other hand, the teachers posted in offices, DIETs and SCERT are not answerable to any of these queries raised by the department. In other words, they have no role in the basic academics of the schools.