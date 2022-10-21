If they’re not ready to change gears, specialised companies may be left  in the dust

Know who invented the first digital camera? It was Kodak — or more accurately, an engineer at the historic camera company who conceived the technologyopen in new window and built a prototype in 1975. But corporate leadership had no interest in pursuing the idea, given the company’s dominant position in the market for film cameras. Over the next two decades, that narrow view would prevent Kodak from adapting to shifting consumer tastes, and their core products and brand went the way of the dodo.

How businesses adapt — or don’t — has long been of interest to Michael Hannan, professor emeritus of organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business and of sociology in the School of Humanities and Sciences. His most recent research draws a clear link between long-term specialization and adaptiveness: Businesses that have catered to the same target consumer group for a long time tend to struggle when they pivot to new products and markets.

“The longer an organization engages with a certain audience, the better it gets at figuring out how to appeal to that audience’s distinctive taste,” Hannan says. “And the worse they get at engaging a different kind of audience.”