In-charge joint director, six in-charge Botany lecturers regularised

The School Education Department (SED) has regularized the services of in-charge joint director and six in-charge lecturers of Botany.
The confirmation order has been issued in reference to the State Administrative Council decision taken in December 2018 and the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the department.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the regularization of in-charge joint director as Joint Director and n-charge Lecturer as Lecturer in the discipline of Botany,” the government order reads.
“The regularization is without prejudice to the outcome of any writ petition pending in any competent court(s) of law or any case pending vigilance or Crime Branch,” it reads.
The government has asked the drawing and disbursing officers to take an undertaking from the concerned lecturers in the shape of an affidavit duly attested by the 1st class Magistrate.
“The affidavit should be taken to the effect that if his/her service particulars/PG Certificate is found fake/forged/tempered or issued by un-recognized University or the course is proved as un-recognized at a later stage, he/she shall have no claim for the regularization,” the order reads. The order further states that the regularization order issued in his/her favour will be treated as canceled ab-initio without further notice.
The regularization order has been issued subject to the condition that the concerned have acquired PG degree after availing the leave during his/her studies after obtaining proper permission from the competent authority. “The concerned drawing and disbursing officers will be responsible for implementation of the conditions in letter and spirit,” the order reads.