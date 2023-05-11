In the beginning, there was a lake called Satisar

The book’s upcoming chapters pinpoint concepts like political, institutional, and intellectual contexts, including the Sufi shrines, Islamic universalism, Mughal statecraft, regional identities, nationalism, and daily life. In addition, it includes historical narratives that were crucial in negotiating Kashmir’s relationship with various imperial entities like the Mughals, Afghans, and Dogras. The author argues that Kashmiris were not merely passive participants or tools in a series of imperial conquests, but rather actively engaged thinkers who, through the historical narration process, defined Kashmir’s identity and, by the 19th century, their own position with regard to larger empires and their more immediate social contexts. Additionally, the concepts of place, community, and identity were given voice in their narratives. In turn, the character of narrative practice itself was shaped by these concepts. This book examines the significance of tradition as it has been variously described in relation to Kashmir’s historical practices and concept of history. The book therefore reveals the intricate linkages between the Kashmiri storytelling and performance culture, the Persian historical tradition from the sixteenth to the nineteenth centuries, and the corpus of Sanskrit literature from the twelfth to the fifteenth centuries. Between the sixteenth and the nineteenth centuries, Kashmir witnessed the three languages perform a variety of tasks while collaborating and borrowing from one another. Sanskrit developed into the language of tradition, Persian into the language of literary-narrative culture, and Kashmiri into the language of intimacy and poetry. In Kashmir today, where history is just as much an embattled territory as Kashmir itself, the book finally examines the politics of the past as they are currently manifested.

The first chapter looks into the Persian tazkiras and tarikhs of the late sixteenth century to make the case that they were a part of a shared narrative practice that made little distinction between facts, memories, and myths and incorporated various forms of spatiality and temporality within their narrative frameworks. The second chapter focuses on the tarikhs, or Sufi narratives, that were produced during the Mughal era in the 17th and 18th century to assert the uniqueness of the region of Kashmir within the Mughal Empire. And by the late eighteenth century, as Kashmir passed from Mughal to Afghan rule, they gave voice to the category of people living in Kashmir, not just the geographic region. At a time when Mughal texts like the Ain-I-Akbari included Kashmir into the Mughal landscape of power through a reading of its Sanskrit literature, Kashmir’s Persian narratives engaged the Sanskrit corpus on problems surrounding the manner and intent of presenting the past as both tradition and history.