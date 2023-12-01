In the shadows of corruption and neglect

Dr Shmoon Arfan

In Jammu and Kashmir, a simmering crisis plagues the youth. This crisis is not one of their making, nor is it a result of their inadequacy or lack of skills. Rather, it is a grave issue of corruption, substandard language, and an alarming lack of job opportunities that have pushed this highly educated and aspiring demographic to the brink of despair. In their pursuit of a dignified livelihood, these young minds are confronted with a bureaucratic quagmire that leaves them disheartened, disillusioned, and, above all, unemployed.

At the heart of this issue is the pervasive problem of corruption. Corruption, like a silent predator, has infiltrated the government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, infecting the very system meant to serve and uplift its citizens. This menace engenders a culture of distrust and cynicism that permeates every aspect of life, particularly in the context of employment. For the educated youth, corruption is a formidable barrier that not only obstructs their entry into the job market but also taints their perception of the government and its representatives.

One of the most disheartening manifestations of corruption is the distortion of language. The clerks and peons, who are supposed to be the gatekeepers of official procedures, are often guilty of using substandard language. These individuals, who are entrusted with the critical responsibility of handling official documents and guiding citizens through bureaucratic processes, often exhibit a shocking lack of professionalism. The employment of low-standard language only exacerbates the already dismal state of affairs and further erodes the faith of the educated youth in the government machinery.

The educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir, armed with qualifications and aspirations, find themselves in a cruel paradox. On one hand, they are often discouraged by the lack of job notifications from the government, while on the other, they are subjected to humiliating treatment when attempting to procure the necessary documents to apply for these nonexistent posts. This toxic environment leaves them teetering on the edge of depression, as they navigate a system that seems inherently rigged against them.

A common refrain among the disillusioned youth is that they are more than willing to make any required documents and follow the proper procedures. However, their intentions are often met with resistance, insolence, and misbehavior from clerks and peons who, despite being government employees, appear to have little regard for education or the plight of the educated unemployed. The deep-seated issues that afflict the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir are indicative of a much broader crisis, one that affects not only the individual lives of these young men and women but also the region’s development and progress as a whole. This article delves into the harrowing experiences of the educated youth, exposes the corrosive influence of corruption, and emphasises the urgent need for reform and rejuvenation.

The struggle for employment

For the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the pursuit of employment is an arduous journey, often filled with roadblocks that seem insurmountable. These young individuals invest years of their lives acquiring qualifications, hoping that education will serve as a gateway to a brighter future. However, as they graduate and enter the job market, they are met with a stark reality – the opportunities are scarce, and the competition is fierce.

The government is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing this issue by notifying job vacancies, conducting transparent recruitment processes, and facilitating the integration of young talent into the workforce. Unfortunately, this expectation remains largely unfulfilled. Job notifications are few and far between, leaving the educated youth in a constant state of uncertainty and vulnerability. In this scenario, the few available government jobs become coveted treasures, fiercely contested by a multitude of applicants. The competition is so intense that even overqualified individuals are often left empty-handed, as the selection process is marred by favoritism, nepotism, and bribery. The ideal of meritocracy is reduced to a mere illusion, and the youth are left grappling with a sense of injustice and betrayal.

The cancer of corruption

Corruption, like a malignant tumour, has insidiously spread through the veins of Jammu and Kashmir’s government departments. It has not only eroded the credibility of the government but has also gnawed at the roots of the system that is meant to serve its citizens. For the educated youth, corruption is a formidable obstacle that hinders their dreams and aspirations. The corrosive influence of corruption is felt most acutely in the realm of employment. It is common knowledge that in many cases, securing a government job in Jammu and Kashmir requires more than just qualifications and merit. Bribery and nepotism often rear their ugly heads, leaving countless young, talented individuals out in the cold. This unethical practice not only deprives deserving candidates of opportunities but also perpetuates a system of cronyism that undermines the principles of fairness and equality.

Corruption is not limited to the recruitment process alone; it permeates the entire government machinery. Bureaucrats, politicians, and even law enforcement personnel are often complicit in corrupt practices. The educated youth, already grappling with the challenges of unemployment, face an additional burden of navigating a system where bribery and influence-peddling are prerequisites for many tasks, from acquiring official documents to securing basic services.

A cycle of despair

The plight of the educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir is characterized by a vicious cycle of despair. They invest years of their lives in obtaining an education, only to find themselves unemployed and disheartened. The lack of job notifications from the government exacerbates this situation, pushing them further to the margins of society.

When these young individuals attempt to make the necessary documents for job applications or other official procedures, they encounter the daunting wall of corruption and substandard behaviour. This demoralizing experience leaves them feeling powerless, disillusioned, and deeply frustrated.

The feeling of hopelessness that pervades the educated youth is not only a personal tragedy for them but a severe impediment to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. When a region’s most educated and motivated demographic is left unemployed and dispirited, the consequences are far-reaching. The potential for progress, innovation, and growth is stymied, leaving the region mired in stagnation.

A Way Forward

The dire situation faced by the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir demands immediate attention and comprehensive reform. It is imperative to address the issues of corruption, the absence of job notifications, and the unprofessional behaviour within government departments to create an environment conducive to growth and development.

Transparency in Recruitment: The government must prioritize transparency in recruitment processes, ensuring that job vacancies are notified promptly and that the selection process is fair and merit-based. This will not only provide opportunities to the educated youth but also restore faith in the system.

Anti-Corruption Measures: Implementing strict anti-corruption measures is essential. This includes conducting thorough investigations into allegations of corruption, prosecuting the guilty, and protecting whistleblowers. Creating a culture of accountability is crucial in eradicating corruption.

Professionalism and Training: Government departments should invest in training and capacity-building programs for their employees, particularly for clerks and peons who interact with citizens daily. Professional behaviour, language skills, and customer service should be emphasized.

Empowering Youth: Initiatives that support entrepreneurship, self-employment, and skill development should be encouraged. Providing avenues for the educated youth to create their opportunities can alleviate the burden of unemployment.

Civic Engagement: Encouraging civic engagement and active participation in the political process can help bring about change from within. The educated youth should be motivated to become part of the solution and demand accountability from their representatives.

Mental Health Support: Recognizing the psychological toll that unemployment and constant obstacles can have on the youth, mental health support services should be made available to those in need.

Public Awareness: Initiatives to raise public awareness about the damaging effects of corruption and the importance of good governance can help create a groundswell of support for reform efforts.

The Plight of Jammu and Kashmir’s educated youth is a stark reminder that the future of a region is intrinsically linked to the opportunities and support provided to its young, educated population. It is a call to action for the government, civil society, and the citizens themselves to collectively work towards a brighter and more equitable future. The time to break the cycle of despair and disillusionment is now, for the educated youth are the vanguard of progress, and their potential should not be squandered in the shadows of corruption and neglect.

