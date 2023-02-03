‘Incubators Approved Over Rs 477 Cr Under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme’

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “Under the Scheme, Rs. 477.25 crore has been approved to 133 incubators of which Rs. 211.63 crore has been disbursed as on 31st December 2022.”

Fagship schemes under Startup India--Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS)--extend support to startups at various stages of their business cycle. The startups thereafter, are able to raise investments from angel investors or venture capitalists or seek loans from commercial banks or ﬁnancial institutions.