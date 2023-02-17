India added over 1,300 tech tartups in 2022: Report

Startup funding, at $18.2 billion, dropped 24% in the year, compared to the year before. However, this was higher than the $13.1 billion in 2019. Almost 1,400 unique startups received funding last year, 18% higher than in 2021. For 47% of these startups, it was their first round of funding.

Despite the slowdown, the seed and early-stage investments in 2022 was higher than in any year since 2019. The study reveals that both early-stage ($5.9 billion) and seed-stage ($1.2 billion) investments grew between 25%-35% over 2021. Last year, tech startups in the seed-stage secured 1,018 investments. Late-stage investments bore the brunt with a decline of 41% in deal sizes greater than $100 million. This was due to considerable correction in the global public markets, particularly in technology stocks that saw a significant drop in valuation. Interestingly, non-unicorns received 66% of the total investments in 2022.