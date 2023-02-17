India-Switzerland Startup Bridge: A new dimension in bilateral ties

With a shared focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, these two nations have forged a partnership to create the India Switzerland Startup Bridge. By providing a platform for startups to connect, collaborate, and learn from each other, this program is helping to drive innovation and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in India and Switzerland. Aimed at fostering meaningful avenues for collaboration, this could serve as a platform for innovative start-ups to address pressing global concerns. Switzerland’s expertise in translating innovative ideas to reality could benefit India, while India’s strength in deploying resources efficiently to develop solutions could be leveraged by Switzerland. A partnership in fostering an environment conducive to innovation between the two countries will not just prove mutually beneficial but also relevant for the rapidly evolving world.