Indian startups raised over $25 Bn in 2022: Entrackr Report

Top 25 growth stage deals in H1, 2022

To understand the deal flow during the first half or H1 of 2022, Entrackr has prepared a list of the top 25 deals across early and growth stages. During H1, DailyHunt’s parent company VerSe Innovation scooped up a whopping $805 million, which turned out to be the largest round of 2022. Edtech firm Byju’s also announced an $800 million round whereas foodtech major Swiggy raised $700 million to enter the decacorn club in January.

Blockchain startup Polygon and SaaS startup Uniphore also joined the list of startups that raised larger rounds with $450 million and $400 million respectively. Importantly, startups in the top 25 growth stage list raised at least $150 million or more in their funding round.