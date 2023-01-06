Indian startups take 5 years to scale from zero to $100 mn in revenue: Report

There are about 100 unicorns--startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more--and 170 soonicorns, a company with the potential to become a unicorn, in India. Of these 270 companies, more than 40 operating in fintech, ecommerce, and logistics crossed $100 million in revenue as of the financial year 2022, the report said.

At present, India has close to 480 startups clocking more than $10 million in revenue while less than 60 new-age tech firms have an annual income in the range of $100 million to $1 billion.