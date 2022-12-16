Indian startups well placed to become global leaders

The road ahead

The current geopolitical climate may work in India’s favour. It also helps that the country is becoming the preferred destination in the East for manufacturing, talent and software development. Leveraging the sweet spot, Indian startups should be building and innovating for global markets. This is also because the unit economics of the Indian market is not suited for startups to create scalable and highly profitable businesses that can compete with global businesses. Therefore, the challenge for India will not be in its ability to produce more unicorns, but for unicorns to sustain and grow those businesses. However, to execute this, startups will need help from all stakeholders. What is needed is a comprehensive partnership between all stakeholders to foster innovation and incentivize R&D in the country. Bengaluru has seen the highest number of investments in the recent years largely due to supportive policies of the Karnataka government that foster innovation. Further support in the form of regulatory sandboxes, tax discounts and partnership between policymakers, academia, and industry will go a long way in writing the next chapter of India’s techade. Startups will benefit from forging relationships with local companies and hiring talent with diverse background and awareness about geopolitical issues. Companies should scale gradually by focusing on addressing issues based on what works for them in the short and the long term. The best startups are run by transparent, accountable leaders, where they assess, reassess, inspire, motivate and course correct in meaningful ways. Such skills encourage teams to collaborate, giving them room to make mistakes, fall forward, rise faster while still working towards achieving their goals. How the businesses respond in the next few years will set apart real leaders from the rest.