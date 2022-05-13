Institutional Development Plan: A vision of hope

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir successfully competed for the flagship National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) with a daring and ambitious vision of developing a model agri-education system aimed at ‘Re-orienting Agricultural Education to LEED’ and unleashing the potential of the sector nationally. The mission is to groom the students as Next-Gen leaders to take up the challenges of the 21st century for sustainable development. To skill students as creative and innovative entrepreneurs who will enable the shift from subsistence agriculture to sustainable commercial farming and create jobs for the rural people.

Build technical and soft skills of students for better chances of employability in the industry, and inspire them as discoverers of new knowledge and solutions to the problems of agriculture in the country.