Interview | India is one of our biggest growth markets: IKEA India CEO

Only last month, IKEA launched a 460,000 square feet store in Bengaluru. The company has allocated investments of Rs6,000 crore for Maharashtra and Rs3,000 crore for Karnataka. For the Indian market, the Swedish firm plans to invest Rs10,500 crore.

Though the company has only five stores in India currently, the Ingka Group, IKEA’s parent company, sees the country as a ‘growth market’. It is likely to set up its next outlet in New Delhi. Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer & chief sustainability officer at IKEA India, speaks to Forbes India about the company’s expansion plans. Edited excerpts: