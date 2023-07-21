Is Chinese capitalism heading for bust after 40 years of boom?

As the western corporations rushed to mainland China to benefit from the opportunity to speed up their rates of profits, China on the other hand benefited from the western technology that was unavailable to the country since the communists took power in 1949. It was a win-win for two estrange economic models based on diagonally opposite ideologies of dictatorship and democracy.

However, it seems that nothing has prepared China for encountering the boom and burst cycle that is inherent to all market based economies.

The recent revelation published in the Financial Times (FT) (July 19) regarding China’s largest property developer Evergrande, which has posted losses of $81 billion is telling the world something about the magnitude of the economic default of 2021 that sparked the property sector crisis in China.