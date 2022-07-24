Ishrat Akthar: Inspiration Personified

In August 2016, she was preparing herself to appear in Class 10 JK Board of School Education (BOSE) examination. But on August 24 of that year she faced an unusual and unexpected incident in her life as she fell from the balcony of her home which broke her spinal cord and left her handicapped for the rest of her life. That time Ishrat was only 17 years old.

"I was at the stage where teenagers would live a free life. I became a liability for myself," an emotional Ishrat recalls.