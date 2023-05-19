ISRO responsible for Indian Space Ecosystem

A session on policy perspectives of space economy is also planned wherein there will be curated talks on specific aspects of space economy by Think-Tanks and experts. There will be a session to brief about the plans for the SELM event to be organised at Bengaluru, Karnataka during July 6-7, 2023. The Bengaluru SELM event will see the Heads of national space agencies (HOA) of G20 countries will once again assemble and continue their discussion. In addition to the HoA there will be space industry leader’s session and other networking and bilateral meeting opportunities. Considering importance of New Space in shaping the global economy, the theme for this year is SELM will be “Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)” the growth that the space economy has achieved and its future has close linkages with the emergence of the New Space. As we all commonly share One Earth, One Space, and One Future as one ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Family), we need vital alliance of responsible space actors to enhance the contribution of Space economy in global economy.

The Government of India has announced the space sector reform with opening up the space sector for private entrepreneurship. The underlying intention is to significantly increase India’s share in global space economy. A nodal entity named Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has been established for promoting and authorizing private space activities. The industry has also welcomed this initiative and number of start-ups and industries has come up in both upstream and downstream space sectors. This trend can propel India’s share in global space economy, accompanied with the sustained policy and regulatory measures.