It was a happy ending

Second , Delhi and its foreign policy mandarins have got a formidable point that the event passed off without any untoward incident, is a testimony to what was being told in the months ahead of G20 moot in Srinagar that situation had improved in Kashmir. There are selfie taking moments of diplomats, their moving under the protective cover of G20 umbrellas in Polo View market and Mughal gardens, which will help South Block to reaffirm the normalcy narrative. The diplomats, too, would not be able to keep these elements out of their notes. Kashmir has seen many foreigners, mind it even during 1990s, visiting its markets and gardens and trekking mountains, but this time it was different – the visitors were diplomats who besides taking part in the deliberations. On tourism, were discerning the political vibes from the ground . They are trained for that.

Third, Pakistan is highlighting China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and among the nine invited countries, Egypt, did not make to Srinagar as success of its narrative on Kashmir being “disputed territory.” There is a point, which should not be swept under carpet by dismissing it as usual rant of Islamabad. Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented internal turmoil and its global credibility is nearing zero despite its highly important geo-strategic location. If its words have still been heard, that should be a reason for thinking afresh how to deal with this turbulent neighbour. Troubled nations have greater potential to cause troubles than the calm and stable ones. China, a close ally and an all-weather friend of Pakistan, obliged Islamabad in staying away from the moot.That is just one of the reasons. China is expanding its influence all over, and is taking on the Western World like anything. There is a contest between the US and China , but then there are also signs that some of the European countries are veering around to Beijing to get the world order restored. India is facing tough situation vis-à-vis China in eastern Ladakh, which was part of J&K state, four years ago. And it is also true that China is having its own interest in Kashmir - the flagship of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It has its strategic goals. India’s historical, legal and constitutional claim on these territories hurts China’s interests. So, it was natural for Beijing to stay away from the meet, but that doesn’t mean it was not watching. There is a need to work harder. It is much beyond that how many delegates from G 20 countries turned up at the meeting. There always should have a picture perfect at the meetings where tourism moot had its own geopolitical messaging.