IUST’s SMMCNMT initiates Village adoption programme with integrated approach towards health care

Under the initiative the nursing college has adopted two villages namely Anghazpora and Padgampor.

The programme aims to develop and design an integrated approach towards health care with a special focus on the training of rural youth, school teachers, environmental sanitation, drug-de addiction, maternal and child care besides creating awareness among people regarding prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“The programme also focuses on creating awareness about the girl child education, school health campus and ASHA trainings,” reads a Souvenir of the college. The Souvenir was recently released on the 3rd annual day organized by the SMMCNMT.

In the first project, the college took up vaccination drives against Covid19 wherein a door to door survey was conducted to identify high risk groups and population above the age of 45 years.

“The target population was provided with awareness regarding vaccines so as to motivate them to undergo vaccination.

“The college besides arranging the vaccine for the target population also organized a campaign of Swatchi Bharat Abhiyan by the college at Anghazpora village,” the document reads.

The SMMCNMT is also currently working on 15 research projects. The college has an enrollment of 156 students with an annual intake of 40 students.

“The institution has adopted innovative processes in teaching and learning like simulations, awareness programmes, live demonstrations on patients, health education in hospitals and communities,” the college document reads.

The college was started in 2016 and the first pass out batch of B.Sc nursing has recorded 95 percent placements in the recruitment process and has notched top-slots in the selection list.

“The first batch passout students of SMMCNMT- IUST have occupied positions in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and other GMC associated hospitals,” it reads.