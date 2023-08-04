Kashmir Reborn: A Journey from Chaos to Clarity

What Was Wrong with Article 370?

Ever since the incorporation of Article 370, it was never intended to breed sub-nationalism, which would later metastasise into secessionism – and bring in its wake a trail of death and destruction. Its leitmotif was to address the regional aspirations of the local population while integrating them into the nation-building project. The local elites, however, narrowly propagated the regional identity issues in exclusivist terms to an alarmist extent, which inevitably eclipsed the process of integrating the local population into the national mainstream and thus prevented the development of civic nationalism among them.

Article 370 was the product of narrowly conceived politics of the pre-globalization era. It was based on the premise that a certain ‘imagined community’ needs to be given ‘special’ status for safeguarding its distinctive historical character. In the era of globalisation, a region or state can afford to remain aloof from the rest of the world only at the cost of reducing itself to an antiquated redundancy. Although the successive state governments, in cohorts with the Union, reduced Article 370 to a husk by extensively extending most of the provisions of the Indian Constitution to the erstwhile state of J&K, it remained there as a symbolic relic of aloofness. It is noteworthy to state that before the 5th of August 2019, most of the laws and provisions of the Indian constitution were already extended to Jammu and Kashmir, including 94 out of 97 entries in the Union List, 26 out of 47 entries in the Concurrent List, and 260 out of 395 articles.