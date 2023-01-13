Kashmir witnesses rise in start ups

‘’Kashmir is a virgin valley, there is a scope for many start-ups to come up here. Having a virgin market means an opportunity. There are people who are trying to change the dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir. Start-ups are the main builders of any country or state, so having so many start-ups would generate employment and push us for growth. Our journey was tough, we bootstrapped it, but we saw there are people across the country who are willing to invest in start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir. We needed money for the growth, and we got that easily, ‘’ said Abid Rashid, co-Founder Fast-Beetle.

Abid also added that the government needs to open a single window for entrepreneurs who are wanting to start a new venture. And the youth also need not only to depend on the government but also look for private investors as well. ‘’I think a start-up is building a company and it needs to grow at 10x speed. A start-up needs to have finances within the first four to five months so that it can grow. The process with the government is delayed and it takes time. I would request and suggest that there should be a single window or committee which can process it faster so that it won’t grow. I think youth need to look at the government for finances, but they have to also explore private investors. Getting private funding is easier and they should rely on both so that they can grow faster, ‘’ said Abid Rashid, Co-Founder Fast-Beetle.