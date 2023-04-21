Kashmiri music | A century old legacy

Kashmir has its own style of dance performance and music that is simple and fabulous. Almost every festival and fair has an element of dance and music that is a big attraction for tourist also. There is a wide variety of dance and music that is performed according to the occasion.

Music is deep-rooted in the living paradise of Kashmir. It signifies its cultural glories and not just as means of entertainment and leisure, but as a central part of heritage. Its divine music is like food for the soul – birthed in the congregations of Saints and Sufis that would surpass the physical world into the metaphysical through music. It is a gift of nature – heard through winds in the trees, countryside calm, willow orchards, and shades of Chinar through seasons. Trees in Kashmir have granted a natural sense of rhythm to artists; it is said with the changing atmosphere and moods of the Valley, the wind carries emotions passing through a variety of trees, paving way for music that only true artists can hear.