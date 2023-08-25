Kashmir’s Buddhist Past

Buddhism in Kashmir

Historians believe that Buddhism in Kashmir may have entered in the third century B.C. In some very old Buddhist text it is written that Buddha made a prophecy that a century after the mahaparinievona Bhiksu named Madhyandina would establish Budhism in Kashmir. It’s said that a Naga king named Aravala then ruled over Kashmir and Madhaantikas converted him to Buddhism. This fact is endorsed by Hieun-Tsang also. Conversion of as many as 84 thousand Nagas took place in Kashmir, and two hundred and eighty thousand Bhiksus from Kashmir left for Sri Lanka (Ceylon) in order to participate in the ceremony organsied at the commencement of the construction of important Shrine (Maharhupa) there.

Francis Younghusband, a British geographer, travel writer and Resident, in his book, Kashmir writes: “Thus among the first authentic facts we can safely lay hold of from among the misty and elusive statements of exuberant oriental historians, is the fact that Ashok’s sovereign power extended to Kashmir – Ashoka, the contemporary of Hannibal, and the enthusiastic Buddhist ruler of India, whose kingdom extended from Bengal to the Deccan, to Afghanistan and to the Punjab, and the results of whose influence may be seen to this day in Kashmir, in the remains of Buddhist temples and statues, and in the ruins of cities founded by him 250 years before Christ, 200 years before the Romans landed in Britain, and 700 years before what is now known as England had yet been trodden by truly English feet.”