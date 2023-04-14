Kashmir’s dark secret

This young boy had stolen all the cash and jewellery the family had. He would physically assault his parents and neighbours and also made multiple attempts to molest his sister. Initiated drug abuse at a young age, this boy’s violent, psychopathic behaviour had destroyed the family and the family didn’t know what to do with him.

As I listened to this old man’s saga in disbelief, he kept pleading that I should either send this young man to a jail outside Kashmir or the family would be compelled to kill him with an axe.