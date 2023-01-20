Kashmir’s ‘Fast Beetle’ breaks record by entering Shark tank India

With the beginning of the new year, the business reality television series, Shark tank India aired its episodes of season 2 from 2nd of Jan. These two weeks witnessed some path-breaking and innovative pitching stories across the regions on the show.
This week, the Kashmiri beetles will steal the show with their empowering pitch on the journey, FastBeetle - a logistics cum messenger brand.
The sneak peak of the pitch has been released already and its promos are live on Sony Tv. The people from the valley are all excited to watch the episode and see the founders, Sheikh Samiullah and Abid Rashid narrate their story on national TV. Moreover, let’s all wait and watch if they close the deal with any sharks.