Kindergarten admissions: A lucrative business?

To be more precise, it is only the infrastructure which has made the private schools first preference for the parents, otherwise government schools are second to none given the dedication of the teaching staff and their efforts in providing quality education to the school children.

Having said this, over the years several complaints have gone unnoticed against private schools for different violations, arbitrary functioning and fee hikes as per wishes and whims.

Apart from routine tuition fee, transport fee and other charges, the registration fees charged by the private schools at the time of kindergarten admissions has gone unnoticed by the competent authorities and moreover the parents have also ignored it as well, may be because they remain more focused on getting admission than the money charged by the institution.