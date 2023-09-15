Kothaar: Exploring the forgotten valley

One such forgotten heritage site is of ancient archaeological remains and spring at Kothaar, hardly situated at a distance of 7 to 8 km from the busiest tourist site of Achabal Mughal garden. Although thousands of tourists throng the Mughal garden at Achabal but none of them ever visits this historic spring and its ancient archaeological remains. It just looks like an abandoned site and perhaps does not appear on the tourist map, although this site very much exists on the archaeology map of this land. The site consists of an ancient spring and archaeological remains and is located in the small hamlet of Kothaar in the green forests of Kothaar Wan which divides the two historic paragans of Bring and Kothar.

The mysterious spring with its banks showcases the ancient archaeological remains locally known as Pandu Lare (remains of Pandv buildings) and is really worth seeing. In ancient times it has been known by the name of Papasudan Nag means sin-washing spring. A curious tradition held by ancient people and recorded in history literature states that the waters of this spring have healing powers and anybody taking bath with its waters would wash off his sins. A curious tradition preserved in the local Hindu folklore states that people in ancient times used to bath in this spring and with its healing powers, the water of this spring washed their sins. This spring has also been called Kapteshwara spring and the village where this spring is located has also derived its name from ancient spring.