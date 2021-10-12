KU’s nursing students continue to pay whopping fee as government delays creation of posts

The students are pursuing their B.Sc nursing course from the Nursing and Paramedical Institute setup in KU’s south campus. The college was inaugurated in 2018 by the then Vice Chancellor of the University in a building of distance education department.

The students in the institute are charged Rs 65000 per year as fee while the other nursing colleges are charging only Rs 10000 to Rs 20000 from the students annually.

To complete the course, the students pay an amount of Rs 2.60 lakhs while the students in other nursing college pursuing the same course pay comparatively less fees. The students said the fee for the course was more than what was being charged by private nursing colleges.

The students in the past held continuous protests over exorbitant fees charged by KU following which the varsity constituted a committee to examine slashing down the fee for the course.

“This is a constituent College owned by the Kashmir University but the administration is generating revenue for the institution out of the fee charged from students,” a KU official said.

The intake capacity per year for the four year course is around 50 students and each student is charged Rs 65000 per year. In four years the varsity generates Rs 1.30 crore from the students in this course.

Registrar Kashmir University (KU) Nisar Ahmad Mir while admitting that every student enrolled in nursing college was charged Rs 65000 per annum for the course said the KU’s Nursing and Paramedical Institute was running on a no profit basis.

“We do not have permanent faculty in the institute so the fee paid by the students is utilized as the salary of the contractual teaching staff hired for the institute. We do not earn any profit from the nursing institute,” he said.

He said they had taken up the matter with the J&K government and demanded creation of posts for the nursing college. “But the government is yet to create permanent posts due to which the students are charged a whopping fee to pursue the course,” he said.

The registrar KU said the creation of posts will ease the burden of students as the salary of the permanent staff will be borne by the government.