Labbaika: Here I am!

In the largest peninsula called Saudi Arabia there exists in the Wadi-e-Ibrahim the holy city of Mecca, in which exists the most ancient house (Baitul-Ateeq), dedicated by the roving prophet Ibrahim (a.s) and his son Ismael (a.s) to the worship of Allah, some forty centuries ago, which has remained ever since, the pivotal point and central place of pilgrimage for Muslims (believers) of this globe. Besides this house of worship, popularly known as The House of Allah (Bait-ul-Allah), as well as Kaaba (literally a Cubit), there exist some monuments (mashair) of great significance and above all those places that have shared a relation with the revered prophet (s.a.w), for example meditation cave of Hira, battle grounds near Medina, stoning (jammarrat) place associated with Ibrahim & Ismael, Mina, Arafaat or remnants of previous people at some distance and as per practice of Shia sect those places, outside Saudi Arabia, that are associated with Ali (a.s) or his holy family (making them equally sacred for pilgrimage).

Since repetition of well known rites and rituals, that one can find in numerous modestly priced and easily available ‘Hajj-booklets costing few bucks’, is not my purpose, here in this write up. Instead I am of firm belief that writing about Hajj pilgrimage, if confined only to the basic narratives afforded by scriptures and other minor books, the write up would appear drab and ‘mere tales’ to younger generation, unless transferred into the realm of history with the comprehensive and intelligible summary of the result of modern research and investigations that pour in at a pace unheard before that I have painstakingly perused.