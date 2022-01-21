Languishing: A Neglected Middle Child

The term languishing coined by a psychologist and sociologist Corey Keyes is defined as a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if we’re muddling through our days, looking at our life through a foggy windshield. This reminds me of an Urdu couplet “Subah hoti ha Sham hoti ha, Umr yuhi tamam hoti ha”. This means though we work and live but we don’t find any joy or excitement in life. Life seems like a series of obligations and monotonous routine. We feels our life is being governed by unknown forces. In a recent article in the New York Times, an organisational psychologist and professor at University of Pennsylvania Dr Adam Grant, wrote that languishing is “a sense of stagnation and emptiness.” in this state, we may not see the point of things or anticipate any forward direction or fulfilment in our lives. We feel despondent, drained and worthless. We don’t have symptoms of mental illness, but we’re not in the picture of mental health either. We’re not functioning at full capacity. Languishing dulls our motivation, disrupts our ability to focus. It is more common than major depression. In the words of APA Dictionary of Psychology; “languishing is the condition of absence of mental health characterised by ennui, apathy, listlessness and loss of interest in life. It is a state in which an individual is devoid of positive emotions towards life and is not functioning well either psychologically or socially. It is like lying on bed; scrolling through internet without any seriousness or purpose. Everyday looks same. Some people put the Dp “NOT HAPPY NOT SAD BUT EMPTY”; this is the signal that they feel something is missing in the puzzle of life; and that’s enjoyment, meaning and purpose.