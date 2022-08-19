Let us be optimistic

Nisar Sultan Lone

This is not exactly in response to the write up, “unaddressed concerns at KU” published in GK, but the piece surely set me in motion to take up my pen and put down my views on the issue. Just few months ago, history has been created by Prof. Nilofer Khan joining as the first female vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir. It unequivocally is a proud privilege as women have been doing well and have excelled in every sphere of life. Before making my point, I would like to share my own experience with Prof. Khan. In the year 2017, I had applied for pursuing Ph D through faculty improvement programme (FIP), a fellowship which was given by University Grants Commission (UGC) New Delhi for in-service college/university teachers. Those days Prof. Khan was Dean College Development Council (DCDC) at the university. Mercifully, regulations regarding the fellowship were redesigned in the way that earlier the case file was routed through Board of Research Studies (BORS) meeting (and those days the meeting used to happen once in a blue moon) to UGC. But now DCDC was given the authority to send the case directly to UGC and after the award of the fellowship, get it done in the BORS. And because of her disposition, her benevolence, and magnanimity she made things done so smoothly and swiftly and my case was recommended to the commission on time. The fascinating and engrossing part of the story is that I was the last person to get the fellowship since then the fellowship has been stopped because of the expiry of twelfth plan. Had my case delayed by only a few days I would not have been able to take advantage of the fellowship and would not have been able to complete my doctorate. Anyways, I wanted to start by putting my heart out and sharing this story just to make you familiar with the personality of Prof. Nilofar Khan.