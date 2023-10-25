‘Liberal Thought’ and Social Emancipation

However, social reform and emancipatory talk of liberal tenor also mark our social tapestry; albeit with exclusive outcomes. While a certain segment vouches for a partial release of the prison walls that bound the human person, it heavily lags in its acknowledgment of the class nature of the problem. While the upper layers might not bother to take notice of the lower rungs, these form an overwhelming proportion of our society. This majority still lives below, or just above, livelihood needs. They do not enjoy the comforts of a life free from toil. Their daily survival takes an extraordinary chunk of their time and energy. Sufficient leisure and extra money are elusive, to be used in activities of refinement and ‘culture’. Perceptions, here, remain clouded by daily trials. To break the unjust walls of social norms is the last dish on their menu. Rather, social bonds give a sense (even if false) of belonging, in an otherwise unforgivable world.

Liberal chatters and cocktail revolutionaries miss the mark. Talking in terms of an imaginary over-arching humanity, they fire shots at the lack of refined taste and morals among people. What they fail to realise is succinctly framed by Jean-Paul Sartre, Contemplation is a luxury of the bourgeoisie. It is economic empowerment that provides fertile ground for cultural refinement. While living in utter toil, huddled in slum-like quarters, lacking proper means for a decent life – culture and refinement are the first things that jump out of the window. While the patronizing liberal elite pass judgment, in condescending tones, on the ill-natural ruffian, they dare not question the economic systems that water the weeds. They speak on behalf of the downtrodden. They reserve the right of diagnosis, as well as the remedy. Who granted them this right? They refuse to answer. Firmly seated on the altar of judgment in cozy living rooms, they fail to connect with the daily trials and aspirations of the masses. While they probe society’s soft surface and try to brush its rough edges, they conveniently close their olfactory senses to its rotten core.