Love and care is all that they need

“Ageism” refers to the tendency to view older individuals as weak and insignificant. Our elderly citizens have held onto their values, beliefs, faith, honesty, and integrity. The author visited a retired professor one winter day. The professor called out for tea and no one responded and he felt awkward. Eventually, a well-educated and haughty working woman, who was his daughter-in-law, entered the room and rudely told the professor that if he wanted to teach, he should rent a room. The professor was speechless. He stated that he was used to these cold comments after the death of his spouse. His children were uncomfortable with his presence and would often become irritated. The daughter-in-law had sold all of his books, journals, personal diaries, and photographs without his knowledge. Due to his orthopaedic limitations, he was bed-ridden. They had also stopped providing him with daily newspapers, which was his main source of entertainment. He had his pension and was financially independent, but he was not provided care and affection from his children. He was felt as a burden on his family.

We will present another case study titled “The Selfless Tree” which will touch the conscience of our readers. One of the authors was walking back from the office when he encountered an elderly man near Malkha graveyard. The man was searching for a tap to quench his thirst and the author offered him water from their bottle and engaged in a short conversation with him.