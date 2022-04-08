Make it more professional

Nowadays many educated youth are approaching to establish business in dairy farming but they should be aware that dairy farming is not a white color job, it is to deal with animals. Most of the youth consider dairy farming like running a shop or using some machinery, but in dairy farming one has to deal with a living entity where you have to create such an emotional attachment with animals that you should feel the discomfort of animals. Many new dairy entrepreneurs are trying to run their farms by sitting in cozy offices. They are surrendering their farm to labours, but they should keep it in mind that they have to first gain experience in farming by literally engaging themselves in it. Its not possible to direct anyone without having any experience in the business. When an owner is experienced then he could find faults in management and could guide his staff. Entrepreneurs are also trying to start Dairy by large number of Units. In my opinion entrepreneurs should start with least units (5-10 cows) first in order to gain experience and to avoid unnecessary risk in managing the farm. I have seen how farmers are getting confidence while managing less animals and getting discouraged while handling more units. Starting from minimum dairy animals may not only cut failure risk but injects confidence in entrepreneur and creates strong base of business. Farmers should also try to use new innovative technologies in farming in order to make it profitable. Many entrepreneurs are considering dairy farming as gold mine and get discouraged when they come across less returns. There are only few people who want to make a career in dairy business, others want to do it on temporary basis. I have seen no body to pen down his future strategy of business, a business plan. Regarding profitability let me clearly mention here that in addition to progeny a dairy farmer with 5 dairy animals and managing their farm on scientific guideline can earn 10-15k monthly.