Managing an Orchard

Purpose of urea spraying:

As we know, apple diseases especially scab and ALB (Alternaria may possibly survive on trees also) overwinters on fallen leaves, so removing leaves from orchards is extremely important to reduce disease prospects during next year. Now the question is whether it is possible for every grower to remove the leaves manually ( we don’t have tractor drawn mower/shredder available in valley and in most of the cases at this time we may be unable to use such machines even if machines become available) and the answer is NO, as due to various reasons every grower is not able to remove the leaves from his orchard.

So do we have any other option left behind to destroy the diseases (inoculum) that survives in fallen leaves? Of course, we do have at least two options in traditional orchard system and one option in High Density planting system. Spraying urea on trees just before leaf fall or on leaf litter present on orchard floor in November or March, is a practice recommended all over the world for management of apple diseases. Urea; a good source of nitrogen (46%) is not preferred just because it is cheap, but also because it is readily absorbed by leaves of almost all plants at any time.